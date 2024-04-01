Pressure mounts against Peru’s president as lawmakers submit request to remove her from office

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Pressure keeps mounting against Peru President Dina Boluarte as lawmakers have submitted to Parliament a request to remove her from office for “permanent moral incapacity.” The move came Monday, three days after police broke down the front door of her residence to search for luxury watches tied to an investigation against the president. To remove Boluarte, the move requires 87 votes from the 130-seat Parliament. So far, five parties with 57 votes have pledged to support the president. Boluarte is being preliminarily investigated for allegedly acquiring an undisclosed collection of luxury watches since becoming vice president in July 2021 and then president in December 2022. She denies the accusations.

