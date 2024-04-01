Scotland’s government says a new law will tackle hate crime. Critics say it could hurt free speech

LONDON (AP) — A contentious new law against hate speech has come into force in Scotland. It’s being praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes. Critics argue that the law will have a chilling effect on free speech. The act makes it an offense to stir up hatred on the basis of characteristics including age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. The legislation does not ban hatred on the basis of gender. The Scottish government says that will be tackled by a separate forthcoming law against misogyny.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.