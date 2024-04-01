South Korea says North Korea has test-fired a missile into its eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it has detected that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward waters off its eastern coast, adding to a streak of weapons demonstrations that raised tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately confirm how far the missile flew. It was the North’s first known launch event since March 18, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire drill of artillery systems designed to target South Korea’s capital. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen since 2022 as Kim used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a distraction to accelerate his testing of missiles and other weapons

