West Coast whale population recovers 5 years after hundreds washed up ashore

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal researchers indicate the gray whale population along the West Coast is showing signs of recovery five years after hundreds washed up dead on the coasts of California, Oregon, Washington state and Alaska, as well as Canada and Mexico. The increase in population numbers comes after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association determined in November that the “unusual mortality event” that began in 2019 was over. The Seattle Times reports the federal agency has estimated the total number of eastern north Pacific Gray whales to be between 17,400 and 21,300. That’s an increase of an estimated 13,200 to 15,960 whales last year.

