Wisconsin voters are deciding whether to ban private money support for elections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Private money to help fund elections in Wisconsin would be banned under a Republican-backed ballot question voters were deciding in the state spring election. A second question in Tuesday’s election, also put on the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would say that only election officials designated by law can administer elections. That is already the law, but if adopted it would become part of the Wisconsin Constitution making it harder to repeal. Democrats opposed both measures, which they argued would make it more difficult to conduct elections in the presidential battleground state.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.