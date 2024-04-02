Argentina’s Falkland War defeat stirs patriotic fervor but President Milei has other concerns

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Javier Milei has struggled to navigate nationalist sensitivities around the contested archipelago it knows as the Malvinas, which Britain knows as the Falklands Islands controls and Argentina claims as its own. The right-wing leader has shown more interest in boosting trade with the British than lambasting their territorial claims, and once even praised the leader who deployed troops to eject Argentine forces. In the name of belt-tightening, he called off plans for a Malvinas Day parade on Tuesday to coincide with the anniversary of war’s start. And he delivered a speech aimed at his own domestic political opponents rather than perceived enemies across an ocean.

