California enters spring with vital snowpack above average for a second year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has entered spring with an above-average mountain snowpack, and major reservoirs are in good shape for a second consecutive year. The California Department of Water Resources measured the water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack Tuesday at 110% of the April 1 average. The benchmark date is when it has historically been at its peak and helps inform runoff forecasts. The above-average snowpack staves off immediate water supply concerns, but officials are still cautious. How the snowpack translates into runoff into rivers, streams and reservoirs will be seen over the next few months.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.