From Krispy Kreme to SunChips, more and more companies roll out total solar eclipse promotions

NEW YORK (AP) — More and more businesses are taking advantage of the total solar eclipse set to dim skies across North America next week. In the snacks department alone, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Oreo to sell a limited doughnut-cookie creation. Sonic Drive-In is selling a “Blackout Slush Float.” And Frito-Lay’s SunChips has unveiled a new flavor that will only be available during the celestial event’s nearly 4 and a half minutes of totality. Meanwhile, airlines like Southwest and Delta have advertised eclipse-viewing flight paths. And beyond promotions from big-name brands, small businesses along the 115 mile (185 kilometer)-wide prime path are leading the charge to meet incoming tourist demand — just like the last time the U.S. got a big piece of the total solar eclipse action in 2017.

