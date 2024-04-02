From NC State’s Kevin Keatts to Florida St’s Leonard Hamilton, ACC is home to 9 Black head coaches
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
While fewer than 1 in 3 head coaches at the top level of men’s college basketball are Black, the Atlantic Coast Conference is something of anomaly. Nine of the 15 head jobs this season were held by Black coaches. That includes Kevin Keatts at N.C. State getting the once-storied program back in the Final Four. From Keatts and Florida State veteran Leonard Hamilton to Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire, the ACC shows what Black coaches can do when given the opportunities.