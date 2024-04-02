Man admits stealing $1.8M in luxury items from Beverly Hills hotel, trying to sell them in Miami

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has admitted stealing nearly $2 million worth of jewelry, clothing and accessories from guests at a Beverly Hills hotel, then traveling to Florida to sell the stolen goods. Prosecutors say the 38-year-old pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Investigators say he targeted two residents of Brazil who traveled together to the U.S. to attend a fashion event. They brought with them six suitcases filled with jewelry and high-end items. Investigators say the thief tricked a hotel employee into giving him a key to the victims’ room and stole their suitcases while they were at dinner. He then flew to Miami to try to sell the items.

