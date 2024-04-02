Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana ordered held without bond

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in 2022 has been ordered held without bond. Thirty-eight-year-old Dejuane Anderson claimed during her initial court appearance Tuesday that she was under federal surveillance for several months before her capture. U.S. Marshals arrested Anderson arrested last month in California after nearly two years on the run. Anderson is charged with murder, neglect and obstruction of justice in the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan. A mushroom hunter found the boy’s body in a wooded area of southern Indiana in April 2022.

