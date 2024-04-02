Oklahoma court considers whether to allow the US’ first publicly funded Catholic school

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general is urging the state’s highest court to stop the creation of what would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school. Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond and attorneys for the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board presented their arguments Tuesday to the state Supreme Court. Drummond argued the creation of the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School is a violation of both state and federal law and constitutions. If approved, Drummond says Islamic or even Satanic schools would be eligible to receive public funding. An attorney for the school argued that numerous private religious organizations already receive state funding. The court didn’t say when it would release its decision.

