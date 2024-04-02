Palestinians seek full UN membership again, but US is almost certain to block it for a second time
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Supporters of the Palestinians’ request for full membership in the United Nations have asked the U.N. Security Council to revive their application for admission submitted in 2011. Their letter Tuesday included the names of 140 countries that have recognized a Palestinian state. In September 2011, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered the Palestinian Authority’s application to become the 194th member of the United Nations. That bid failed because the Palestinians failed to get the required support of nine of the Security Council’s 15 members. Even if they did, the United States, Israel’s closest ally, had promised to veto any council resolution endorsing Palestinian membership. “Our position has not changed,” U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told several reporters on Tuesday,