Police release name of man accused of ramming vehicle into front gate of FBI Atlanta office

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have released the name of the man who they say rammed an SUV into the front gate at the FBI’s Atlanta office. A DeKalb County police spokesperson says officers have secured warrants against Ervin Lee Bolling for interference with government property. The FBI has said the crash happened just after noon Monday when the man tried to follow another vehicle through the gate. Bolling was taken to an Atlanta hospital for evaluation. The charges against him did not immediately show up Tuesday in online court records and it was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment. The FBI says special agents who were passing by took Bolling into custody and no one was injured.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.