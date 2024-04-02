Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce earn Webby Award nominations, along with Sydney Sweeney, Ryan Gosling
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift and her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend Travis Kelce, along with Sydney Sweeney, Ryan Gosling and Timothee Chalamet, are among the nominees for this year’s Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators. Swift’s Instagram message encouraging her 283 million followers to register to vote was nominated in the best creator or influencer category. Kelce, also got a nomination in the best sports podcast category for teaming up with his brother Jason for their “New Heights” show. Sweeney got a nod for collaborating with Ford Motor Company for a contest with the winner getting a 2024 custom Mustang GT designed by the actor.