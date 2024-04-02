Tennessee governor accepts resignation of Memphis judge indicted on coercion, harassment charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has accepted the resignation of a Memphis judge who has been charged with coercion of a witness and harassment, and then jailed after violating her bond agreement by testing positive for cocaine. Lee’s chief counsel wrote in a brief letter Tuesday that the governor has accepted the resignation of Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd. Boyd sent a letter on Tuesday saying she was resigning immediately. That came a day after she sent a previous letter saying she would resign at the end of May. A hearing on her removal had been scheduled for Thursday in the Tennessee General Assembly.

