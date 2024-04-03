Audit finds flaws — and undelivered mail — at Postal Service’s new processing facility in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An audit conducted by the Postal Service’s inspector general found significant problems at a new regional processing facility in Virginia, including damaged mail left unprocessed for months and a worker asleep at a forklift. The audit released last week raises questions about the Postal Service’s plans to modernize its processing network _ the Richmond facility that was the audit’s focus is the first of a planned 60 regional processing centers that USPS is launching nationwide to streamline operations. The audit found that problems at the Richmond center, which opened in July, have contributed to a drop in on-time service that now finds Virginia ranked worst in the nation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.