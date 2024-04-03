Authorities identify remains of man who went missing in Niagara Falls in 1990 and drifted 145 miles

OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — A body that washed up on the shores of Lake Ontario in 1992 has been identified as a Buffalo man who is believed to have died going over Niagara Falls. Authorities say Vincent Stack went missing in Niagara Falls State Park on Dec. 4, 1990. They say his body drifted 15 miles to the mouth of the St. Lawrence River and then 130 miles across Lake Ontario before washing ashore on April 8, 1992. The remains were identified as Stack’s after authorities in Oswego County, New York and Ontario, Canada found a family DNA match.

