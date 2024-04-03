Bringing dental care to kids in schools is helping take care of teeth neglected in the pandemic
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — There’s a renewed push to meet kids where they are when it comes to seeing a dentist. School-based care centers and nonprofits are trying to shore up teeth that may have been neglected during the pandemic or haven’t received routine dental care. There isn’t a good national estimate of the number of school-based dental programs across the country. The CDC says more than half of children aged 6 to 8 had a cavity in at least one baby tooth. Other strategies include more dental programs in community health centers, putting dental hygienists in pediatric offices and having states better coordinate care.