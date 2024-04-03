Idaho lawmakers pass bills targeting LGBTQ+ citizens. Protesters toss paper hearts in protest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have passed a series of bills targeting LGBTQ+ residents this year, including two this week that redefine gender as being synonymous with sex and prevent public employees from being required to use someone’s preferred pronouns. KTVB-TV reports that in response, protesters on Tuesday sent more than 48,000 colorful paper hearts raining down from the fourth floor of the Statehouse to the first-floor rotunda. The hearts symbolize the 48,000 Idaho residents who identified as LGBTQ+ in the 2020 census. On Wednesday, the Senate approved a bill allowing people to sue schools and libraries over books deemed harmful to minors.

