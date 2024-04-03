In swing-state Wisconsin, Democrat hustles to keep key Senate seat against Trump-backed millionaire

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate race between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde is setting up to be one of the most competitive and expensive Senate races in the country. A Baldwin victory is crucial for Democrats who are defending 23 seats in the Senate. Baldwin is emphasizing her deep ties to Wisconsin, forged over nearly 40 years in elected office, and her ability to fight for issues that resonate deeply in the state, like supporting the dairy industry. Hovde argues that Baldwin is nothing more than a career politician who has not done enough to address issues on the minds of voters this cycle like immigration, the economy and foreign affairs.

