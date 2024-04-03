Man is arrested in Easter brunch shooting in Nashville that left 1 dead and 5 injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police have arrested a Tennessee man suspected of an Easter brunch shooting at a Nashville restaurant that killed one person and injured five more. Metro Nashville Police say Anton Rucker was taken into custody Tuesday in Princeton, Kentucky. He is being held there on a fugitive warrant. Police have said the shooting happened after two men got into an argument that quickly escalated. It left 33-year-old Allen Beachem dead. Rucker was identified as a suspect from security video provided by the restaurant. The public defender’s office in Princeton has no comment on the case.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.