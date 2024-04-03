New Jersey’s 3 nuclear power plants seek to extend licenses for another 20 years

The company that owns New Jersey’s three nuclear power plants says it will seek federal approval to operate them for another 20 years. The power plants run by PSEG Nuclear LLC provide nearly half of New Jersey’s electricity. A licensing extension represents a potential hedge against not enough offshore wind projects being available to meet the state’s needs. It would enable the plants to run beyond 2050. PSEG Nuclear wants to extend licenses for the Salem Generating Station Units 1 and 2 and the Hope Creek Generating Station. All are located on Artificial Island in Lower Alloways Creek Township in Salem County.

