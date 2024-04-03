Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 2002 double slaying

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a death row inmate for shooting and killing two people in Oklahoma City more than two decades ago. Michael Dewayne Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Smith was convicted and sentenced to die for killing Janet Moore and Sharath Pulluru in separate shootings in February 2002. During a clemency hearing last month, Smith expressed his “deepest sorrows” to the victims’ families, but denied he was responsible. Prosecutors say Smith was a ruthless gang member who killed both victims in misguided acts of revenge and confessed his involvement in the killings to police and two other people.

