Prosecutors recommend at least 10 years in prison for parents of Michigan school shooter

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in Michigan are recommending at least 10 years in prison for two parents who are the first in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for a school shooting. Jennifer and James Crumbley will return to court on April 9, weeks after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. They were accused of failing to take steps that could have prevented their son, Ethan, from shooting up Oxford High School and killing four students. Prosecutors said Ethan wanted help for his mental health but his parents ignored him. They were also accused of failing to safely secure a gun at home.

