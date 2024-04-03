Sisters mystified by slaying of their octogenarian parents inside Florida home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The youngest children of an octogenarian couple who were killed inside their Florida home say they are mystified as to why anyone would harm their parents. Kim Melvin Hill and Tonya Mitchell told reporters on Wednesday they could think of no one or no reason anyone would kill their 89-year-old father Major Melvin and their 85-year-old mother Claudette Melvin. The two were fatally shot inside their Fort Lauderdale home on March 22. The only item apparently stolen was their red 2014 Ford Focus. Police have issued a nationwide alert for the car and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.