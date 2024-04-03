Tilman Michael to become Metropolitan Opera chorus director, succeeding Donald Palumbo
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Tilman Michael will become chorus director of the Metropolitan Opera next season following the retirement of Donald Palumbo after 17 years as chorus master. The 49-year-old Michael was chorus master at the National Theater in Mannheim, Germany, then has held the same job at Oper Frankfurt since 2014–15. He spent 10 years assisting the chorus master at the annual Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth. Michael worked with Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in 2019 during performances of Shostakovich’s 13th symphony with the Rotterdam Philharmonic. and was approached for the job by Nézet-Séguin and Met director of music administration Thomas Lausmann.