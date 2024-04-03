Tilman Michael to become Metropolitan Opera chorus director, succeeding Donald Palumbo

NEW YORK (AP) — Tilman Michael will become chorus director of the Metropolitan Opera next season following the retirement of Donald Palumbo after 17 years as chorus master. The 49-year-old Michael was chorus master at the National Theater in Mannheim, Germany, then has held the same job at Oper Frankfurt since 2014–15. He spent 10 years assisting the chorus master at the annual Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth. Michael worked with Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in 2019 during performances of Shostakovich’s 13th symphony with the Rotterdam Philharmonic. and was approached for the job by Nézet-Séguin and Met director of music administration Thomas Lausmann.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.