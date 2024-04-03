NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump and the Republican Party say they raised more than $65.6 million in March as the former president became the presumptive nominee and installed new party leadership. Trump and the Republican National Committee closed out the month with $93.1 million in their campaign accounts. That’s a significant increase as they try to catch up to the fundraising of President Joe Biden and the Democrats. Biden and the Democratic National Committee haven’t released their fundraising numbers for March. But their political operation said they brought in $53 million in February and closed that month with $155 million cash on hand.

