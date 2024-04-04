80-year-old American tourist killed in elephant attack during game drive in Zambia

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A safari company says a bull elephant charged a truck that an 80-year-old American was riding in with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian national park, flipping over the vehicle and killing her. The attack injured five others on March 30 in the vast Kafue National Park, which covers 22,400 square kilometers (8,600 square miles) and is one of Africa’s largest animal reserves. According to the safari company Wilderness, the “aggressive” bull elephant “unexpectedly” charged at the truck, which was carrying six guests and a guide on a morning excursion through wild areas. It wasn’t clear what upset the bull.

