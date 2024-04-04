Chiefs’ Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini in Dallas chain-reaction crash, his attorney says

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs’ player Rashee Rice was the driver of one of two speeding sports cars who left after causing a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway over the weekend, the wide receiver’s attorney said Thursday.

Why Rice left the crash Saturday was “a good question that’s still being investigated,” said Rice’s attorney, state Sen. Royce West, but he declined to elaborate. West expects charges to be filed against Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle, he said at a news conference without his client.

“He’s a young man that made a mistake,” West said Thursday, adding that Rice’s “heart goes out” to those who were injured. The crash involved the Lamborghini, a Corvette and four other vehicles and left four people with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Corvette also left without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, police said. The Corvette belongs to Rice, West said Thursday, but no information has been released on the driver.

Rice posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part in the wreck.

Police have said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing the chain collision.

West said that Rice, who is 23, will “do everything in his power to bring their life back to as normal as possible in terms of injuries, in terms of property damage.”

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, victims and others who may have been involved, police said Thursday.

Rice was leasing the Lamborghini from The Classic Lifestyle, said Kyle Coker, an attorney for the Dallas-based exotic car rental company.

Rice was born in Philadelphia but grew up in the Fort Worth, Texas, suburb of North Richland Hills. He played college football at nearby SMU, where a breakout senior season in 2022 put the wide receiver on the radar of NFL teams. The Chiefs selected him in the second round of last year’s draft, and he quickly became one of the only dependable options in their passing game.

___

Associated Press Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed to this report from Kansas City, Missouri.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl