Cruise ship stuck in Spain will resume sailing after Bolivian passengers with visa problems removed

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say a cruise ship stuck in the northeastern port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel. The Spanish government said in a statement Thursday it had reached an agreement with MSC Cruises Company in which 69 Bolivian passengers were removed from the boat and taken to a transit zone in the port, but were not granted permission to enter Spanish territory. The ship got stranded in Barcelona this week after the Bolivian passengers were not allowed to disembark because they lacked valid documents to enter the European border-free Schengen area, which Spain is a part of.

