France’s Macron dismisses Russian remarks suggesting Kyiv and Paris had a role in Moscow attack

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed as “ridiculous” remarks by Russia’s defense minister suggesting that Ukraine and France could have had a role in last month’s deadly Moscow concert hall attack. Macron’s comments come a day after a rare phone call between the French and Russian defense ministers that led to diverging media statements afterward. A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry quoted its minister as saying in regard to the Moscow attack that “the Kyiv regime does nothing without approval of its Western handlers” and “we hope that the French special services weren’t involved in it.” Macron said such comments “makes no sense and doesn’t fit with reality.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.