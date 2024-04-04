House explosion in New Hampshire leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in New Hampshire has left one person dead and a second person injured. Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart says his department received reports of an explosion Thursday morning. Firefighters who responded found a house fully engulfed in flames. One person in the house was killed. Another person was taken to a hospital for their injuries. Haggart said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He says more details will be released later Thursday. He also had no information about the victims.

