Jailed former Malaysia premier Najib Razak seeks to serve remaining sentence under house arrest

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Najib Razak is seeking to serve the rest of his prison term under house arrest, two months after his sentence in a corruption case was reduced by half. His surprise court application, which came as a surprise, was due to be heard Thursday but was postponed to April 17. Najib said in his application, filed Wednesday, he had “clear information” that the nation’s then-king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah issued a separate order during the Jan.29 Pardon’s Board meeting, which cut his 12-year jail sentence by half and sharply reduced a fine, allowing him to finish his sentence under house arrest. He was charged and found guilty in a corruption case linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of state fund 1MDB which caused national outrage.

