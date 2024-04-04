Judge finds last 4 of 11 anti-abortion activists guilty in a 2021 Tennessee clinic blockade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The final four of 11 anti-abortion activists charged with blocking access to a Tennessee clinic in 2021 have been convicted of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville says a federal judge found Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Paul Place guilty on Tuesday. They face up to six months in prison, five years of supervised release, and fines of up to $10,000. Six other participants were convicted in January on more serious felony conspiracy charges. They face up to 10 1/2 years in prison. The other defendant pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor charges.

