Kuwait votes in its 4th election in as many years in its latest attempt to end political gridlock

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait is holding national elections for the fourth time in as many years as the oil-rich country seeks to break out of its longstanding political gridlock. The Persian Gulf country’s elected assembly has more power than most in the Arab world, but has long been at loggerheads with the government, which is appointed by the royal family. The elections Thursday are the first since Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber became the ruling emir after the death of his half brother in December. The new emir dissolved parliament in February after a lawmaker reportedly insulted him. Voters will choose among 200 candidates to fill 50 seats in the assembly. There are no political parties.

