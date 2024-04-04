Serbia police arrest 2 men accused of hitting a 2-year-old girl with their car and dumping her body

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old Serbian girl whose disappearance last month gripped the nation died after being hit by a car and her body was dumped in a landfill by the people in the vehicle. Police have arrested two men suspected of hitting the girl with their vehicle when she walked out of a yard in the eastern town of Bor. Officials say the suspects are employees of the local state waterworks company and were on assignment when they hit the girl with their car. They are facing charges of grave murder. Police say the suspects admitted committing the crime.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.