Shhh, I’m on vacation. Travelers are on a quest for the quiet
By KIM COOK
Associated Press
Daily lives are noisier than ever, and many travelers are seeking relief in silence. Or as close as they can get to it. Quiet travel is a trend, from serene nature retreats to silent walking, or maybe just the soothing soundtracks of nature on your headphones. For many people, quiet travel can be a shift toward introspection. It’s about a deeper connection with where we are both literally and figuratively. You might even feel healthier. Some retreats pull you into wild places to listen to nature. One promises self-care through darkness, digital detox and a healthy diet. Yet another drops you in a remote location for a solo trek.