Trump says Israel has to get Gaza war over ‘fast,’ warns it is ‘losing the PR war’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump offered a tough message to Israel in its war against Hamas on Thursday, urging the country to: “Get it over with.” In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said that Israel is “absolutely losing the PR war” and called for a swift resolution to the bloodshed. “Get it over with and let’s get back to peace and stop killing people. And that’s a very simple statement,” Trump said. “They have to get it done. Get it over with, and get it over with fast, because we have to — you have to get back to normalcy and peace.”

By JILL COLVIN The Associated Press

