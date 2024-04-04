UN human rights body backs measures against Myanmar and investigations in Iran

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s leading human rights body has agreed to measures aimed at putting pressure on Myanmar and Iran, whose governments have been accused of using violence against their own people. The council backed by consensus a measure that calls on governments to avoid exporting or selling jet fuel to Myanmar if they believe its ruling military junta might use the fuel to violate human rights in the war-wracked southeast Asian country. The council also extended by a year two separate investigations into human rights in Iran. A resolution calling on countries to stop sending weapons to Israel amid its military campaign in Gaza is expected to come up in Friday’s session.

