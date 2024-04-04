Venice day-trippers will face steep fines if they fail to pay an access fee under a pilot program

MILAN (AP) — Day-trippers to Venice who fail to pay 5 euros ($5.43) to enter the lagoon city’s historic center during a time-limited pilot program launching later this month will face steep fines. Officials said Thursday they will run from 50 euros to 300 euros _ some $55 to $325. Venice announced last year it would launch the long-discussed day-tripper fee after the city escaped being placed on the U.N. agency’s list of endangered heritage sites. Officials have avoided calling it a tax, opting for softer words like contribution, and have downplayed the possibility of waits to enter the city, emphasizing there will be no turnstiles or physical barriers to cross.

