Where have you been? A California dog missing since the summer is found in Michigan

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A dog missing in California since last summer turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Michigan. Police in a Detroit suburb responded to a call about a stray dog last week, picked up the terrier mix and contacted an animal welfare group. Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society quickly discovered that the dog had an identity chip implanted and contacted the owner. Veterinarian Nancy Pillsbury gave the dog a rabies shot and cleared her to travel home to California. How did the dog named Mishka end up in Michigan? The veterinarian says, “That’s a story only Mishka knows.”

