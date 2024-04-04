Wisconsin man ordered to stand trial on neglect charge in February disappearance of boy, 3

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A man who was caring for a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy when he vanished in late February has been ordered to stand trial on a child neglect charge in the child’s disappearance. A Manitowoc County judge ruled Thursday there was enough evidence to move the case forward against 39-year-old Jesse Vang. The Two Rivers man was formally charged in February with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect in in Elijah Vue’s disappearance. Vang is the boyfriend of Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur of Wisconsin Dells, who faces charges that include party-to-a-crime chronic child neglect.

