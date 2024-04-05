A Nebraska bill to ban transgender students from the bathrooms and sports of their choice fails

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska bill that would bar transgender students from bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams that correspond with their gender identity has failed. The measure from Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth needed 33 votes Friday to end a filibuster and failed by a margin of 31 to 15. Republican Sens. Tom Brandt and Merv Riepe initially cosponsored the bill but abstained in the vote. With only four days left in the legislative session, the bill is dead for the year.

