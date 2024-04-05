Airplane passenger fined in Sydney for urinating in a cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport. Officials say the incident, after a 3-hour Air New Zealand flight from Auckland, occurred last December and a Sydney court fined the 53-year-old man $395 for offensive behavior in February. The incident only came to public attention on Friday, when New Zealand news website Stuff reported that a passenger sitting in the same row said she had reported the behavior to the air crew. She said the man was “obviously quite drunk.”

