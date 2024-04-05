As two women vie for Mexico’s presidency, why are there questions about their ability to govern?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As two women candidates lead the polls in the race toward Mexico’s June 2 presidential election, one question has been splashed across polls, debates, media and conversations across Mexico. Are Mexicans ready for a woman president? Political analysts said the question is a sample of the sexism and “macho” culture that continues to permeate Mexico. Still, Mexican women occupy 44% of ministerial cabinet positions, making the country – where women got the right to vote in 1953 – the fifth highest in women’s political leadership in Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula.

