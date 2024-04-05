As Yellen heads to Beijing, China worries that the U.S. is planning more tariffs on green tech

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appeals to Chinese leaders to change their domestic manufacturing policies on the second day of an official visit, state media are receiving her message with skepticism, and anxiety about more U.S. tariffs on green energy products. Yellen started her five-day visit in Guangzhou and has focused the trip on what the U.S. considers to be unfair Chinese trade practices. The official Xinhua News Agency wrote Saturday that “talking up ‘Chinese overcapacity’ in the clean energy sector also smacks of creating a pretext for rolling out more protectionist policies to shield U.S. companies.”

