Dominican judge denies request to lift court order against Rays’ Wander Franco in sex abuse probe

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A Dominican judge denied a request by Wander Franco to suspend required monthly meetings with authorities investigating allegations the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl. The judge also rejected a petition to return a $33,000 deposit Franco paid for conditional release from jail, according to a document The Associated Press obtained Friday. Franco is accused of sexual and psychological abuse and remains under conditional release as the investigation continues. He has not been formally accused. Prosecutors have alleged that Franco paid the girl’s mother thousands of dollars for her consent to the relationship, which lasted four months. The girl’s mother is charged in the case.

