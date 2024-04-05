EPA head Regan defends $20B green bank: ‘I feel really good about this program’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday defended a new $20 billion federal “green bank” program. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said it will finance projects to combat climate change, including in disadvantaged communities most affected by pollution. Regan said the money could fund things like residential heat pumps and other energy-efficient home improvements as well as larger-scale projects such as electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers. Republicans have called the program a “slush fund” and wondered whether there will be sufficient accountability and transparency from private groups getting the money. The Republican-controlled House approved a bill last month to repeal the bank and other parts of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda.

