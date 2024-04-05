Exhibit chronicles public mourning over Muhammad Ali in his Kentucky hometown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Like his lightning-quick jabs, word of Muhammad Ali’s death spread swiftly around the globe in 2016. An outpouring of emotions flowed to his Kentucky hometown. For one week after his death at age 74, Louisville was the focus of ceremonies honoring the heavyweight boxing champion and humanitarian known as The Greatest. Eight years later, the Muhammad Ali Center has opened an exhibit chronicling those remarkable days after his death. It includes photos, a three-dimensional display and a video documenting the events and emotions. Curator Bess Goldy says putting it together was bittersweet but important. Ali’s wife, Lonnie Ali, said Louisville was “the perfect host to the world that week.”

